    2.0 Starring Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar To Premiere On TV On April 21

    By
    |

    Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 is all set to be premiered on the television screens worldwide for the first time on April 21, 2019 at 12 pm Indian time on Zee Cinema. 2.0 was a superhit at the box office when it hit the theatres last year and fans of the superstar are excited to catch their favourite movie on the small screen as well.

    Fans Are Super Excited!

    Fans of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are excited about 2.0's television premiere and Twitterati is wishing for the date to come much sooner than expected. Twitter is already filled with 2.0 posts and the Rajini fever has started all over again.

    A Treat To The Eyes

    Those who missed 2.0 on the silver screen will get to relish and enjoy the Rajinikanth starrer on the small screen come April 21, 2019. It will surely be a treat to the eyes, folks!

    A Brand Of Its Own

    The Robo franchise is a brand all by itself, all thanks to superstar Rajinikanth's presence that fans not only from the South but even North Indians are super excited for the films television premiere.

    Robo 2.0

    2.0 is directed by Shankar and produced by A. Subaskaran. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman and the Hindi version was distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

