21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar Gets Emotional; Says 'Firsts Are Always Special'
A film which taught us that 'pyaar dosti hai'. It made every lover believe in 'Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai...aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai'. Yes, by now, you must have guessed the movie we are hinting at! It's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and of course, a cameo by Salman Khan.
The romantic flick marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar, who went to make some of the successful films in Indian cinema. As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 21 years today, the filmmaker took to his Twitter page to share a heartfelt note on the special day.
Karan Johar Says Firsts Are Always Special
The director tweeted, "Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place (heart emoji) Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji @beingsalmankhan @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies." (sic)
Dia Mirza Recalled Her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Memory
The 'Sanju' actress wrote, "I was 17 when this film released! How I cried and laughed through it. Watched it in theatres over and over!!! Love it."
Director Kunal Kohli Too Walked Down The Memory Lane
"Watching #KKHH at the premiere at liberty is still so fresh in my memory. The post party. Nervously proud Yash Uncle & Hiroo Aunty, taking in the praises with fingers crossed. Adi standing quietly aside having lent full support all thru," the filmmaker commented under Karan's post. (sic)
Here's What Bollywood Celebs Had To Say
Kiara Advani revealed that it's her all-time favourite movie. The 'Kabir Singh' actress commented, "All time favourite🙌🏼❤️😍." Vaani Kapoor dropped three hearts under the comment section on Karan Johar's post on his Instagram page.
21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: We Bet These Lesser Known Anecdotes Will Make Your Day!