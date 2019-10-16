21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar Gets Emotional; Says 'Firsts Are Always Special'

Karan Johar Says Firsts Are Always Special

The director tweeted, "Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music & the heart & soul of this film was all in the right place (heart emoji) Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21yrs! #21YearsOfClassicKKHH @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji @beingsalmankhan @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies." (sic)

Dia Mirza Recalled Her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Memory

The 'Sanju' actress wrote, "I was 17 when this film released! How I cried and laughed through it. Watched it in theatres over and over!!! Love it."

Director Kunal Kohli Too Walked Down The Memory Lane

"Watching #KKHH at the premiere at liberty is still so fresh in my memory. The post party. Nervously proud Yash Uncle & Hiroo Aunty, taking in the praises with fingers crossed. Adi standing quietly aside having lent full support all thru," the filmmaker commented under Karan's post. (sic)

Here's What Bollywood Celebs Had To Say

Kiara Advani revealed that it's her all-time favourite movie. The 'Kabir Singh' actress commented, "All time favourite🙌🏼❤️😍." Vaani Kapoor dropped three hearts under the comment section on Karan Johar's post on his Instagram page.