26/11 Stories Of Strength: Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan Attend The Event

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan pays a tribute to all the martyrs with an unforgettable performance at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event at the Gateway of India. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The event also witnessed the attendance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. 26/11 Stories of Strength was hosted by film and television actor Samir Kochar, while Big B's powerful act was directed by Anand Tiwari.

Big B started his act with a poem saying, 'Kya sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara?' and ended with, 'Sare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.' His performance was followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, singers Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur and Shilpa Rao performed at the stage too. The 26/11 Stories of Strength event ended with the performers and dignitaries taking the stage to sing the national anthem. The entire event will be telecasted on Star Plus and Hotstar on Saturday, Nov 30 at 9.30 pm.