50th International Film Festival Of India To Have International Jury; Ramesh Sippy Is Indian Member

Mr. John Bailey, Cinematographer and Ex. President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will chair the International Jury of 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). French filmmaker Mr Robin Campillo who was also a member of the Cannes International Jury 2019, renowned Chinese filmmaker Mr Zhang Yang and Ms Lynne Ramsay, who is one of the leading lights of young British cinema will be the co-jurors. Eminent Filmmaker, Mr. Ramesh Sippy is the Indian member in the International Jury.

The Golden Jubilee edition of International Film Festival of India has the best lot of 15 films representing 20 countries competing for the coveted Golden Peacock Award. The selection has been made from over 700 entries. Pema Tseden's Balloon (China), Ali Aydin's Chronology (Turkey), Andreas Horvath's Lillian (Austria), Wagner Moura's Marighella (Brazil), Hans Petter Moland's Out Stealing Horses (Norway|Sweden|Denmark), Blaise Harrison's Particles (France|Switzerland), Gregor Bozic's Stories from the Chestnut Woods (Slovenia), Yosep Anggi Noen's The Science of Fictions(Indonesia | Malaysia | France), Erdenebileg Ganbold's Steed (Mongolia), Kristóf Deák's Hungarian Film Captives and Ben Rekhi's Philippines film Watch List are in Competition. Films from Female filmmakers in the Competition section include Sophie Deraspe's Antigone and Mahnaz Mohammadi's Son-Mother. Marathi film Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005 directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Malayalam film Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery are the two Indian films competing at 50th IFFI.

