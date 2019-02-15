50 Years Of Amitabh Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan Pens An Emotional Note For His 'Paa'!

The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in the film industry today. The megastar began his film journey as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome in 1969. His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in Khwaja Ahmad Abbas's Saat Hindustani.

Initially when he entered the industry, he was a termed as a "failed actor." Until Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer happened and the rest is history. With a career spanning over five decades, 'Bollywood's angry young man' is known for his blockbuster films like Sholay, Deewar, Chupke Chupke, Amar Akbar Anthony amongst others.

On this special day, Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan penned a heart-felt note expressing his feelings for him and it will warm the cockles of your heart.

Abhishek Calls His Father His 'Icon' & 'Hero' The actor wrote, "ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO!" We Totally Agree With Ab Jr. On This! "50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day." Abhishek Wishes His Dearest Pa "Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years." Abhishek Reveals The Coolest Thing His Dad Taught Him "The coolest thing he taught me today....As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said..... To work! #50yrsofBigB #amitabhbachchan #BigB"."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda too wished Sr.Bachchan with this adorable post-

ALSO READ: Remembering Prakash Mehra! The Man Who Gave Bollywood It's First 'Angry Young Man'