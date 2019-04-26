6 Years Of Aashiqui 2: Shraddha Kapoor Sings 'Tum Hi Ho' & Gets Nostalgic!

Six years ago on this very date, Mohit Suri gave the nation one of its biggest musical blockbusters with Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2. The romantic musical catapulted both the actors to instant fame and let's not forget it even gave us one of the most talented singers Arijit Singh.

With chartbuster music in the form of songs like 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Sun Raha Hain', 'Chahun Main Ya Naa', Aditya Roy Kapoor's alcoholic act and Shraddha Kapoor's demure Aarohi, the film stuck a chord with the audience.

As the film completed six years of its release today, Shraddha took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie video where she is seen crooning 'Tum Hi Ho' in her soulful voice and it's a musical treat for the ears. The actress shared this video with a caption that read, "I am what I am because of you all #6YearsOfAashiqui2".

Isn't it giving us plenty of nostagia bytes? Aashiqui 2 is based on the 1976 Hollywood film titled A Star Is Born which was also a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. Interestingly, Bradley Cooper remade this film again as 'A Star Is Born'.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has a string of releases which include Prabhas' Saaho, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.