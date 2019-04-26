English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    6 Years Of Aashiqui 2: Shraddha Kapoor Sings 'Tum Hi Ho' & Gets Nostalgic!

    By
    |

    Six years ago on this very date, Mohit Suri gave the nation one of its biggest musical blockbusters with Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2. The romantic musical catapulted both the actors to instant fame and let's not forget it even gave us one of the most talented singers Arijit Singh.

    Katrina Kaif OPENS UP About How Her Equation With Salman Khan Has Changed Over The Years!

    With chartbuster music in the form of songs like 'Tum Hi Ho', 'Sun Raha Hain', 'Chahun Main Ya Naa', Aditya Roy Kapoor's alcoholic act and Shraddha Kapoor's demure Aarohi, the film stuck a chord with the audience.

    aashiqui2

    As the film completed six years of its release today, Shraddha took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie video where she is seen crooning 'Tum Hi Ho' in her soulful voice and it's a musical treat for the ears. The actress shared this video with a caption that read, "I am what I am because of you all #6YearsOfAashiqui2".

    View this post on Instagram

    I am what I am because of you all ❤️ #6YearsOfAashiqui2

    A post shared by Aarohi (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 26, 2019 at 1:52am PDT

    Isn't it giving us plenty of nostagia bytes? Aashiqui 2 is based on the 1976 Hollywood film titled A Star Is Born which was also a remake of the 1937 film of the same name. Interestingly, Bradley Cooper remade this film again as 'A Star Is Born'.

    On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has a string of releases which include Prabhas' Saaho, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

    Twinkle Khanna's Reaction On Her Reply To PM Modi's Joke: Only Party I Endorse Is Vodka, Hangover

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue