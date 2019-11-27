65th Filmfare Awards To Be Held In Guwahati

The highly-anticipated 65th Filmfare Awards will be held in Guwahati, Assam. Filmfare officially announced after the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and the Times Group signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) at a recent event held in Guwahati. As per the latest updates, the 65th Filmfare Awards event will take place on February 15, 2020.

The MoU was signed by the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Deepak Lamba, the CEO of Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd, in the presence of several well-known personalities including Vineeth Jain (Managing Director, The Times Group) and Chandan Brahma (minister of tourism, Assam). This is the first time in the history that the Filmfare Awards will take place outside Mumbai.

Vineeth Jain, the MD of the Times Group, stated that signing this MoU with the Assam Government is a historic milestone. "On February 15, 2020, we will organize the 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards in the beautiful city of Guwahati. The awards will strengthen the bond between Assam and the biggest entertainment industry in Asia - Bollywood. Assam is a gateway to the North East and we could not have asked for a better partner than the state to spread the cheer of cinema in this region", said Jain.

Sarbananda Sonawal, the Chief Minister of Assam described the Filmfare Awards as a platform to showcase the state's beauty and potential to the world audience. The CM stated that around 200 Crore people across the World will be made aware of Assam's cultural heritage and tourism potential through the 65th Filmfare Awards, 2020.

Reportedly, the Times Group has decided to donate the 50 percent of the revenue generated by the sale of the event tickets, to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Assam Government is planning to conduct the event at a whopping budget of 23 Crores. If the reports are to be believed, the tickets of 65th Filmfare Awards will be ranged from Rs. 10000 to 3 Lakhs.