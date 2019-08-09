National Film Awards 2019 Winners List: Andhadhun, Uri And Padmaavat Win Big

In an exciting development, the winners of the 66th National Film Awards/National Film Awards 2019 were announced, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Like always, a few names have taken fans by surprise and created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here is the full list.

FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best Music Director: Padmaavat

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best Background Music Award: Uri

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: NathicharamiBest Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award For National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film On Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film On Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film On Science And Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts And Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Non-feature Film Of A Director: Feluda

Best Non-feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

The National Film Awards are usually announced in April with the presentation ceremony taking place on May 3. Things, however, got delayed this time around due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11 and concluded on May 19.

Explaining the reason behind delaying the 66th National Film Awards, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had said that it was being done in order to ensure a 'level playing field' for all political parties.

"Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes," read the press release.

So, did your favourite film or star bag a National Award?