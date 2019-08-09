National Film Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Andhadhun, URI And Padmaavat Win Big

In an exciting development, the winners of the 66th National Film Awards/National Film Awards 2019 were announced, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Like always, a few names have taken fans by surprise and created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here is the full list.

Best Hindi Feature Film: Andhadhun

Best Choreography: Padmaavat

Best Music Composer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Best Background Music: Shashwat Sachdeva (URI)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Actor: Vicky Kaushal (URI) And Ayushmann Khurrana (Badhai Ho)

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (URI)

Best Supporting Actor: Surekha Sikri (Badhai Ho)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhai Ho

Best Film On Social Issues: Padman

The National Film Awards are usually announced in April with the presentation ceremony taking place on May 3. Things, however, got delayed this time around due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11 and concluded on May 19.

Explaining the reason behind delaying the 66th National Film Awards, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had said that it was being done in order to ensure a 'level playing field' for all political parties.

"Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes," read the press release.

So, did your favourite film or star bag a National Award? Do you agree?