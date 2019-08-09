English
    National Film Awards 2019 Winners List: Andhadhun, Uri And Padmaavat Win Big

    In an exciting development, the winners of the 66th National Film Awards/National Film Awards 2019 were announced, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Like always, a few names have taken fans by surprise and created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here is the full list.

    FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

    Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

    Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

    Best Garo Film: Anna

    Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

    Best Tamil Film: Baaram

    Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

    Best Urdu Film: Hamid

    Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

    Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

    Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

    Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

    Best Konkani Film: Amori

    Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

    Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

    Best Gujarati Film: Reva

    Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

    Best Music Director: Padmaavat

    Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

    Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

    Best Background Music Award: Uri

    Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Awe

    Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

    Best Action: KGF

    Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

    Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

    Best Editing: NathicharamiBest Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

    Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

    Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

    Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

    Nargis Dutt Award For National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

    Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

    Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

    Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

    NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

    Best Film On Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

    Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

    Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

    Best Investigation Film: Amoli

    Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

    Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

    Best Film On Social Issue: Talate Kunji

    Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

    Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

    Best Film On Science And Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

    Best Arts And Cultural Film: Munkar

    Best Debut Non-feature Film Of A Director: Feluda

    Best Non-feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

    The National Film Awards are usually announced in April with the presentation ceremony taking place on May 3. Things, however, got delayed this time around due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11 and concluded on May 19.

    66th national awards

    Explaining the reason behind delaying the 66th National Film Awards, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had said that it was being done in order to ensure a 'level playing field' for all political parties.

    "Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes," read the press release.

    So, did your favourite film or star bag a National Award?

