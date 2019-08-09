National Film Awards 2019 Winners List: Andhadhun, Uri And Padmaavat Win Big
In an exciting development, the winners of the 66th National Film Awards/National Film Awards 2019 were announced, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Like always, a few names have taken fans by surprise and created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here is the full list.
FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baaram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best Music Director: Padmaavat
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat
Best Background Music Award: Uri
Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: NathicharamiBest Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award For National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Film On Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film On Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film On Science And Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts And Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Non-feature Film Of A Director: Feluda
Best Non-feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
The National Film Awards are usually announced in April with the presentation ceremony taking place on May 3. Things, however, got delayed this time around due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11 and concluded on May 19.
Explaining the reason behind delaying the 66th National Film Awards, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had said that it was being done in order to ensure a 'level playing field' for all political parties.
"Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes," read the press release.
So, did your favourite film or star bag a National Award?