    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      7 Years Of Student Of The Year: Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note; Thanks Varun, Alia & Sidharth!

      By
      |

      In 2012, Karan Johar introduced three new talents in Bollywood - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who starred in his film, 'Student Of The Year'. The campus rom-com struck a chord with the youth and earned huge bucks at the box office. Over the years, Varun, Alia and Sidharth wooed the audience with their films and are today, among the most popular Gen-X actors in the industry.

      soty

      Today, 'Student Of The Year' clocks seven years and to celebrate this special day, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a special message which read, "7 years ago I made a film and a family.....a family I can proudly call my own.... I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart...thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter ...for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU! thank you @varundvn for being there for me always ...for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what "not to do"...for your pure heart...I love you! Thank you @sidmalhotra for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life....for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY." (sic)

      Check out his Instagram post.

      View this post on Instagram

      7 years ago I made a film and a family.....a family I can proudly call my own.... I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart...thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter ...for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU! thank you @varundvn for being there for me always ...for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what “not to do”...for your pure heart...I love you! Thank you @sidmalhotra for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life....for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT

      Varun Dhawan too got nostalgic about his debut film and tweeted, "#7yearsofsoty a life changing movie for me thank u to everyone who worked on this and thank u @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 and all the fans involved in making this film so loved." (sic)

      Calling the film a magical start, Alia Bhatt wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear was the best school, teachers & friends anyone can wish for. Thank you for a magical start #7YearsOfStudentOfTheYear

      @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @Varun_dvn @SidMalhotra #SOTY." (sic)

      Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Twitter page and posted, "That feeling of the first day on the sets, the nervousness & the excitement... it's all so fresh in my memories. Can't believe it's 7 years to #SOTY already! Grateful for the journey so far. Excited for what lies ahead. Thank you guys. Love & respect

      #7YearsOfSOTY." (sic)

      Speaking about films, Alia will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Sadak 2', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Takht'. Varun Dhawan has a string of movies which include 'Coolie No 1', 'Street Dancer' and a biopic on second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has 'Marjaavaan' and Captain Batra biopic, up next for release.

      Karan Johar Reveals Unknown Facts About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue