7 Years Of Student Of The Year: Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note; Thanks Varun, Alia & Sidharth!

In 2012, Karan Johar introduced three new talents in Bollywood - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who starred in his film, 'Student Of The Year'. The campus rom-com struck a chord with the youth and earned huge bucks at the box office. Over the years, Varun, Alia and Sidharth wooed the audience with their films and are today, among the most popular Gen-X actors in the industry.

Today, 'Student Of The Year' clocks seven years and to celebrate this special day, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a special message which read, "7 years ago I made a film and a family.....a family I can proudly call my own.... I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart...thank you @aliaabhatt for being my daughter ...for your infectious love and your large heart..for just being YOU! thank you @varundvn for being there for me always ...for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what "not to do"...for your pure heart...I love you! Thank you @sidmalhotra for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life....for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY." (sic)

Varun Dhawan too got nostalgic about his debut film and tweeted, "#7yearsofsoty a life changing movie for me thank u to everyone who worked on this and thank u @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 and all the fans involved in making this film so loved." (sic)

#7yearsofsoty a life changing movie for me thank u to everyone who worked on this and thank u @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 and all the fans involved in making this film so loved pic.twitter.com/LiCjMKmY85 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2019

Calling the film a magical start, Alia Bhatt wrote, "#StudentOfTheYear was the best school, teachers & friends anyone can wish for. Thank you for a magical start #7YearsOfStudentOfTheYear

@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @Varun_dvn @SidMalhotra #SOTY." (sic)

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Twitter page and posted, "That feeling of the first day on the sets, the nervousness & the excitement... it's all so fresh in my memories. Can't believe it's 7 years to #SOTY already! Grateful for the journey so far. Excited for what lies ahead. Thank you guys. Love & respect

#7YearsOfSOTY." (sic)

That feeling of the first day on the sets, the nervousness & the excitement... it's all so fresh in my memories. Can’t believe it’s 7 years to #SOTY already! Grateful for the journey so far. Excited for what lies ahead. Thank you guys. Love & respect 🙏♥️#7YearsOfSOTY pic.twitter.com/QaWHx2mPt9 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 19, 2019

Speaking about films, Alia will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Sadak 2', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Takht'. Varun Dhawan has a string of movies which include 'Coolie No 1', 'Street Dancer' and a biopic on second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has 'Marjaavaan' and Captain Batra biopic, up next for release.

