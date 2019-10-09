Ranveer Singh’s Bowling Left '83 Coach Scratching His Head!

Ranveer Singh has got us excited for his next movie, '83, in which he will play former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. He and his co-actors had to undergo rigorous training to perfect the batting and bowling techniques of the Indian team, who brought home the World Cup in 1983. Coach Rajiv Mehra shared that Ranveer's initial bowling technique left them scratching their heads.

Talking about how much work had to go in for the actors to get their cricket technique right, Rajiv told Mumbai Mirror, "Everyone was aware about their characters but getting the technique right was our responsibility. We had to train them to become their characters physically." He added that when Ranveer joined the training in October, he had average batting skills but his bowling left them scratching their heads.

He further continued to talk about the discipline and effort Ranveer put into the training. "Ranveer, with the boys, would be at the ground from 8 am till noon, continuing to practice even after others had left," he said. Ranveer may be all goofy and extra when it comes to having fun, but he is one of the most hardworking actors in the industry. His effort and talent naturally shows up on screen in all his performances.

Ranveer jumped on to prepping for the film soon after Simmba, for which he had to be buffed up."83 demanded him to be around 75 kgs. So, in the second half of the day, he'd train with me at the gym, ending with swimming, for four months," Rajiv said.

'83 went on floors in June this year, with a schedule in London and Mumbai, and wrapped up on Monday, October 7. The film is directed by Kabir Khan, and will also star Deepika Padukone as Ranveer's on-screen wife. Other actors who will feature in the movie are Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khatter, Chirag Patil, and more.

