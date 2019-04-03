83': Ranveer Singh Heads To Dharamshala For Intense Cricket Training!

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 83' in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev. The movie would showcase India's spectacular world cup victory in 1983 and the actor is working hard and getting trained in all formats of the game. It is reported that Ranveer Singh is now in Dharamshala for an intense training along with the other actors and will stay there for 15 days.

"The 1983 squad was a family that fought for each other and that's why they lifted the World Cup and brought glory to India. Kapil led from the front and it was truly a unit that dared to dream under him. Kabir wanted his actors to train and live with each other before the shoot kick-starts. This one can be called Ranveer's Devils! All of them are headed to Dharamshala for intense training. During their 15-day stay, they will stay together, do readings and also bond. Kabir wants his cast to truly become a team," said a source to DNA.

Kapil Dev has invested his time and energy into the making of the film and reports state that his daughter Amiya has also joined the project and is working as an assisstant director under Kabir Khan. A source opened up by saying, ''Amiya is just out of college. As of now, it looks like she just wants to explore different things like most bright people do. She is very helpful to us, she knows the subject, she knows all the cricketers and she has access to all of them. She is also very willing to learn."

Ranveer Singh starrer 83' is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020 and the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk among many others. The film is directed and co-produced by Kabir Khan.

