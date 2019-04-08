83': Ranveer Singh & Teammates Train With Cricket Legend Mohinder Amarnath In Dharamshala! Pictures

Ranveer Singh With Cricket Legend Mohinder Amarnath

Ranveer Singh hugs cricket legend Mohinder Amarnath while undergoing training at the Dharamshala cricket ground. The bonding between the actors and the cricketers are good and would reflect positively on the silver screen.

The 1983 Winning Team

Ranveer Singh and his team members pose for a high-octane picture during the training session at Dharamshala. If just a normal picture from the boys radiates this much energy, imagine the scene when they would lift the world cup in 83'. Now that would really be a sight to watch out for, folks!

Mohinder Amarnath Teaching Saqib Saleem

Mohinder Amarnath is seen teaching Saqib Saleem how to swing the ball during the training session and the actor is religiously listening to what the former cricketer has to say with regards to the tricks of the game.

Ranveer Singh With Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh seems to be pretty much excited to be standing next to Kapil Dev here. The movie 83' is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. The film is directed and co-produced by Kabir Khan.