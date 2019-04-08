English
    83': Ranveer Singh & Teammates Train With Cricket Legend Mohinder Amarnath In Dharamshala! Pictures

    Ranveer Singh is having the time of his life shooting for his upcoming movie 83' and is in Dharamshala along with the other actors undergoing training in all formats of cricket by none other than cricketing legends Mohinder Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Balwinder Sandhu. The actor took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from the ground and it gives us a glimpse of how all the actors are prepping up for their respective roles. View them below...

    Ranveer Singh With Cricket Legend Mohinder Amarnath

    Ranveer Singh hugs cricket legend Mohinder Amarnath while undergoing training at the Dharamshala cricket ground. The bonding between the actors and the cricketers are good and would reflect positively on the silver screen.

    The 1983 Winning Team

    Ranveer Singh and his team members pose for a high-octane picture during the training session at Dharamshala. If just a normal picture from the boys radiates this much energy, imagine the scene when they would lift the world cup in 83'. Now that would really be a sight to watch out for, folks!

    Mohinder Amarnath Teaching Saqib Saleem

    Mohinder Amarnath is seen teaching Saqib Saleem how to swing the ball during the training session and the actor is religiously listening to what the former cricketer has to say with regards to the tricks of the game.

    Ranveer Singh With Kapil Dev

    Ranveer Singh seems to be pretty much excited to be standing next to Kapil Dev here. The movie 83' is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020. The film is directed and co-produced by Kabir Khan.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
