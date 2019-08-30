Did you know? A Bridge In Portugal Was Shut Down For 2 Days For Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War'

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, is definitely getting bigger and better. When the trailer was released a few days ago, fans couldn't contain their excitement. The sheer joy of seeing the country's two superstars engaged in high-octane sequences, just made us more pumped for the movie. Now, director Siddharth Anand has revealed that they had shut down a popular bridge in Portugal for two days to can an action sequence!

"We shot an intense, high-speed action sequence between Hrithik and Tiger in Porto. The high octane scene required Tiger to chase down Hrithik and this extensive sequence needed us to get permission to shut down the main bridge at Porto for two days! The local authorities were extremely supportive and we got all due clearances for us to shoot this adrenaline-pumping scene. However, the locals were stunned! They had never seen their city in lockdown mode ever and they were super curious and came to see which film had locked down their bridge. Their reactions were priceless because they were stunned seeing the kind of action that Hrithik and Tiger were performing!" said the director.

Now, we can't wait to catch the movie already, can we?

Earlier, the director had mentioned that a major chase sequence in the movie was filmed across seven countries. "War is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries," he had said.

War also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead and is slated for an October 2 release. Megastar Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also piped to lock horns with War at the box office, however, some rumours have also come up that Sye Raa might be postponed in order to avoid a clash with War in a bid to boost its box office prospects considering the Rs 250 crore budget.