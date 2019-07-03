SCARY! A Fan's Misbehaviour With Katrina Kaif Caught On Camera; Her Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
We all get excited when we come across our favourite Bollywood stars and we all end up asking up for a selfie/autograph. However, there's always a thin line between going crazy and acting totally scary. Recently, Katrina was in a predicament when a fan tried to misbehave with her at the Delhi airport, creating a havoc around her. However, instead of losing her calm, Katrina maintained her poise and politely asked the crazy fan to take a selfie from a little distance and can be heard saying, "Aaramse. Waha se karo".
Have a look at the video and also see netizens' reactions below..
@singhsoni89
"This is crazy! Don't go crazy people. She's a human too. It's so scary when male fan get crazy like that. I feel scared for her."
@amita.infinity
"Don't blame her guys ... She is also a human being ... She has her own space. Own privacy. .. we should respect them.. they work so much ... Respect them."
@mjolnirarrived
"I can only imagine how scary that must be for Kat! 2 types of fans:
Type 1: Politely asks for a picture in an appropriate situation, respecting the celeb and staffs time.
Type 2: Hounds the celeb and just starts shoving a phone in their face.
They are not inanimate objects or statues. You probably wouldn't feel so good if someone did that to you, so why do it to others?
Be type 1."
@analashassaikia
"Of course seeing your favorite celeb and becoming super excited is necessary but going insane and attacking that person is not okay! But absolutely love the way Katrina handled the situation with so much ease!"
@alishahxoxoo
"Katrina must be scared omg these people are so rowdy still how good is she❤❤she still gave him the permission to click a selfie a queen❤❤."
Needless to mention that the mishap shouldn't have happened, but fans are totally in awe of Katrina!