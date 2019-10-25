    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Uncomfortable Video: Fan Touches Nick Jonas Inappropriately Leaving Netizens All Angry And Shocked

      An inside video from Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas's music concert has become a talk of discussion on Twitter. In the shocking video, a fan can be seen touching Nick Jonas inappropriately while he is performing on the stage. Needless to mention that this act of that particular fan is downright cheap and unacceptable. Touching anyone inappropriately, irrespective of the sex, is nothing but disgusting. Just like us, many netizens also reacted to the video and shared their reactions on Twitter.

      RebekaHerr @HerrRebeka: "To the girl(s) who keeps touching the boys : you need to give the boys respect don't make them feel uncomfortable."

      lexi 🌟 @worldwarjonai: "This probably ruined his whole night. It's never okay to sexually assault someone, let alone in front of literally thousands of people??"

      Laura Piil-Cerqua @Laura1375: "Scary and Creepy 😲."

      Alyssa | I REALLY MET LEWIS CAPALDI 😍 @acoots98: "This is honestly so hard to watch. Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. Theyre people just like us who don't need to feel violated."

      Haley Sikorski @HaleySikorski01: "So disrespectful. She's so lucky Nick Jonas didn't yell at her for it."

      On a related note, recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and their pictures went instantly viral on social media.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

