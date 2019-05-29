A 'Health Scare' Made Sushmita Sen Join Instagram; She Thought Her Sickness Would KILL HER!

Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Health Scare

The former beauty queen told the senior journalist, "I was very very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moonfaced and I have steroid deposits."

The Actress Thought She Might Die Because Of Her Sickness

"During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page,"the actress further revealed.

Sushmita Also Spoke About Being In Love

"Being a mum and falling in love, two things I always scream about from the rooftop," Sushmita told Rajeev Masand.

Love Is In The Air

A source recently told an entertainment portal, "Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year."

Marriage On The Cards For Sushmita-Rohman?

"Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," the source had further revealed.