A Love Marriage Or An Arranged Marriage For Sidharth Malhotra? This Is What The Actor Says!

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most eligible bachelors in the tinsel town. His charming looks never fail to make the ladies go weak in their knees. Right from the time he forayed in Bollywood, the lad has been linked with some of the hottest ladies in the industry.

The 'Jabariya Jodi' actor briefly dated Alia Bhatt and more recently, was rumoured to be in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. While a lot of his colleagues in the industry like Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and others entered the marital bliss, Sidharth too opened up about his marriage plans.

Recently in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sidharth said that his parents had a love marriage and they have been living together for 40 years. His brother and uncles are also having a blissful married life.

Speaking about his marriage plans, he added, "My parents would blackmail me emotionally earlier, but not anymore. There is no pressure about marriage. I have not planned whether it will be a love or an arranged marriage. Whatever has to happen will happen."

Sidharth revealed that he is open to love or arranged marriage as he believes in the institution of marriage.

Recently, the actor was linked to his 'Marjaavan' co-star Tara Sutaria. Reacting to these rumours, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actress earlier said in an interview, "I guess it's a part-and-parcel of our line of work. In fact, we were warned and told beforehand that we should expect it. As for Sid, he is wonderful and a sweet person. I am doing my second film [Marjaavan] with him. And that's it. I think people care too much about our personal lives. And I said he is a good boyfriend material since someone had asked me that question specifically. I had said that 'I am single' and that I was sure he would make a lovely boyfriend."

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' opposite Parineeti Chopra, 'Marjaavan' co-starring Tara Sutaria and Captain Batra's biopic titled 'Shershah'.

