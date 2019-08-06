English
    A New Record By Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30': First Bollywood Film To Be Made Tax-Free In 8 States!

    Climbing its way to glory and eminence, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes the first Bollywood movie to get tax-free in eight states. Starting with Bihar, now the film is tax-free in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and most recently, Haryana.

    'Super 30' is being widely-discussed and getting more fame for all the right reasons and it's basking in its glory with appreciations and accolades from all quarters.

    This movie is crossing milestones ever since the day of its release, from crossing Rs 100 crore to getting tax-free. And, now taking inspiration from this film, the Maharashtra government is also starting 'Super 50', which will initiate special coaching for 50 tribal students and prepare them for JEE and NEET entrance examinations.

    The buzz created by 'Super 30' is surely massive and it's a moment of pride and celebration for the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats and all segments of the society for the story of the triumph of spirit has been on a winning streak.

    Speaking about the film's success, Hrithik was recently quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It does the most important thing to an artiste - reaffirms your instincts and processes. When that happens, you feel satisfied, and feel, 'ki yaar main sahi hoon. There's also a feeling of vindication. Actually, success does a lot of things. It is not just about box-office numbers, the appreciation, and encouragement that the actor inside me is getting makes me feel that I was right and my instincts worked. And that's a very important emotion." (sic)

    The movie released on July 12, and is still running successfully and is inching closer to the bracket of Rs 140 crore, garnering praise and love from all around the world and maintaining a stronghold over the box office with an upward growth in numbers, praises and everything!

