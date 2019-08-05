A New Record By Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30': First Bollywood Film To Be Made Tax-free In 8 States!

Climbing it's way to glory and eminence, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes the first Bollywood movie to get tax-free in eight states. Starting off with Bihar, now the film is tax-free in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and most recently, Haryana.

'Super 30' is being widely-discussed and getting more fame for all the right reasons and it's basking in its glory with appreciations and accolades from all quarters.

This movie is crossing milestones ever since the day of its release, from crossing 100 crores to getting tax free. And, now taking inspiration from this film, the Maharashtra government is also starting Super 50 which will initiate special coaching for 50 tribal students and prelare then for JEE and NEET entrance examinations.

The buzz created by 'Super 30' is surely massive and its a moment of pride and celebration for the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats and all the segments of the society for the story of the triumph of spirit has been on a winning streak.

Speaking about the film's success, Hrithik was recently quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It does the most important thing to an artiste - reaffirms your instincts and processes. When that happens, you feel satisfied, and feel, 'ki yaar main sahi hoon. There's also a feeling of vindication. Actually, success does a lot of things. It is not just about box-office numbers, the appreciation, and encouragement that the actor inside me is getting makes me feel that I was right and my instincts worked. And that's a very important emotion."

The movie was released on 12 July, and is still running successfully being a massive hit and is inching closer to the bracket of 140 crores, garnering praise and love from all around the world and maintaining a stronghold over the box office with an upward growth in numbers, praises and everything!

