A Stray Dog Crashed Sidharth Malhotra's Ramp Walk; What Happened Next Will Leave You In Splits!

Sidharth Malhotra who turned a year older yesterday, was a showstopper for reknowned fashion designer Rohit Bal's 'Gul-Dastah' collection at the 14th edition of the renowned Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai.

The handsome hunk walked the ramp along with Diana Penty for Rohit Bal's collection. However, much before Sidharth could begin his signature walk on the ramp, a cute stray dog climbed up the stage and ended up stealing everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, the actor who is touted to be one of the most eligible bachelors in B-town opened up about his marriage plans.

Sidharth was quoted as saying, "I don't have any plans for marriage as of now. Wedding season is not like a cricketing season which should be continued for an entire year. There is still a lot of time for my marriage to happen, but when it will happen, I will be ready for that in a Rohit Bal outfit."

Further speaking about his experience of walking the ramp for Bal, the actor said, "It's a birthday gift to walk for him. I did a ramp walk for him around 10 years ago when I was in college. A few months ago, we were discussing that we have to do a show together and this show was organised on my birthday, so it was quite exciting.

"I think it was a really good show. I would say at least for men, he is one of the best designers we have in our country. He is designing different styles of clothes from many years. I think the kind of royal, regal and masculine touch he brings to his collection is really commendable," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

On the film front, Sidharth will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also be reuniting with his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh for Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan which also stars Tara Sutaria.

