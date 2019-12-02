A Suitable Boy First Look: Ishaan Khatter Is Enchanted By Tabu In This Mira Nair Directorial

We had earlier shared with you folks that Mira Nair is all set to adapt Vikram Seth's bestselling novel, 'A Suitable Boy' into a six-part series, to be distributed by BBC Studios. Today, the makers unveiled Ishaan Khatter and Tabu's first look from the Mira Nair directorial.

Ishaan is essaying the role of Maan Kapoor while Tabu essays the role of a courtesan named Saeeda Bai. In this newly-released still, Ishaan's character looks all smitten by Tabu as the latter is seen holding Khatter by his chin. Sharing this picture, the 'Dhadak' actor wrote, "A Suitable Boy.. first look."

Earlier when the project was announced, Ishaan had shared, "Elated to announce that I'll be playing Maan Kapoor in @pagliji 's and @bbcone 's official adaptation of Vikram Seth's 'A Suitable Boy'. It's not only my pleasure but an honour to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan." (sic) Ishaan's character Maan clashes with his politician father in the story set during 1951."

Tabu too was quoted as saying, "I'm very happy to be working on A Suitable Boy and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on The Namesake, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience."

'A Suitable Boy' also stars newbie Tanya Maniktala as Lata and 'Gully Boy' Vijay Verma as Rashid, a tutor to Saeeda Bai's sister, Tasneem.

Set in the early 1950s, in an India, newly independent and struggling through a time of crisis, 'A Suitable Boy' revolves around a few families and their efforts to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy.

'A Suitable Boy' also stars Rasika Duggal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor.

