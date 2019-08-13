English
    A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter & Tabu To Star In Mira Nair's Adaptation Of Vikram Seth's Book!

    By
    |

    After Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' and Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak', Ishaan Khatter has bagged his third film, Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's book, 'A Suitable Boy'. The actor will be sharing screen space with Tabu who will be essaying the role of courtesan Saeeda Bai.

    Newbie Tanya Maniktala has been roped in to play the role of Lata. On the other hand, 'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma will be playing the role of Rasheed, tutor to Saeeda Bai's sister Tasneem.

    ishaan

    Ishaan took to his Instagram page to make the announcement of his new film and wrote, "Elated to announce that I'll be playing Maan Kapoor in @pagliji 's and @bbcone 's official adaptation of Vikram Seth's 'A Suitable Boy'. It's not only my pleasure but an honour to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan."

    Meanwhile, Tanya, who starred in web series Flames, was quoted as saying by IANS, "I have been in a daze this whole time, and all of this still feels surreal... I am still understanding Lata and the complexities of her reality, and I hope I can deliver, but for now I am focusing on enjoying the process and just taking it one day at a time."

    The Dhadak actor further added, "I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan Kapoor." Ishaan's character Maan clashes with his politician father in the story set during 1951.

    Speaking about adapting A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair was quoted as saying by the news agency, "Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love - I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world."

    She added, "Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever. With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive."

    On the other hand, Tabu was quoted as saying, "I'm very happy to be working on A Suitable Boy and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on The Namesake, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience," Tabu said.

    The six-part series will be distributed by BBC Studios and will be shot across India including in Lucknow and Maheshwar.

    ishaan khatter tabu mira nair
    Tuesday, August 13, 2019
