Aamir Khan ANNOUNCES His Next Project After Thugs Of Hindostan's Failure; To Reduce 20 KGs Weight

Today (March 14, 2019), on the eve of his birthday, Aamir Khan announces his next project after Thugs Of Hindotan's failure and the film is titled as Lal Singh Chadha. While celebrating his birthday with the media, Aamir said, "Lal singh chadha is my next film." It is an adaption of Forest Gump. The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan and preparation has already kick-started by Aamir and the makers. The film is expected to release next year.

Aamir also revealed that he will reduce 20 Kgs weight for his character in the film. At the same event, Aamir was also asked about debuting on digital medium, to which Aamir replied "Right now no plans. Might be take up something if it's interesting & comes up way."