English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamir Khan Cuts Birthday Cake With Media; Arjun Rampal Spotted With His Girlfriend Gabriella

    By
    |
    Aamir Khan's 54th Birthday Celebration With Wife Kiran Rao & Media;Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan turned a year older today. The Bollywood superstar celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in front of the media. His wife Kiran Rao was by his side as the actor rang in his 54th birthday. The hunk of an actor, Arjun Rampal was out with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades when he was snapped by the paparazzi. Check out these celebs pictures!

    Aamir Khan Turns 54

    Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan turned a year older on Thursday. Aamir celebrated by cutting a birthday cake in front of the media with his wife, film director Kiran Rao. Aamir gave a warm hug to Kiran while cutting the cake. He sported a casual look in a maroon t-shirt and jeans whereas Kiran Rao was wearing a stripped sleeveless t-shirt with denim pants.

    Celebrates Birthday With The Media

    Aamir Khan has been ruling the big screen in Bollywood for a couple of decades now and he doesn't seem to want to slow down. Although the actor has faced a set back with his previous film, Thugs of Hindostan, which failed to impress audiences and critics, it looks like Aamir is ready to jump back in with another movie. The actor revealed that his next project will be a Hindi remake of the American movie, Forrest Gump. Titled ‘Lal Singh Chadha', the film will be directed by Advait Chandan, and the preparation for the movie has already begun.

    Arjun Rampal Snapped With His Girlfriend Gabriellla

    The hunk of a man, Arjun Rampal was spotted with his girl friend Gabriella Demetriades when they were out and about in the city on Thursday afternoon. Arjun looked cool as ever in a dark blue t-shirt teamed with a pair of white trousers. Gabriella, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a white top teamed with beige colored pants.

    On The Work Front For Arjun

    Gabriella is a South African model who made her debut with Sonali Cable in 2016. Arjun Rampal met Gabriella during an Indian Premiere League after party in 2009, and the two hit it off as a couple a year later. On the work front, Arjun is currently filming for ‘Nastik', which is being directed by Shailesh Varma, and also stars Meera Chopra and Harshaali Mehta.

    MOST READ: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Pink At The Maharashtra Achievers' Awards; Vicky Kaushal Looks Totally Dapper

    Read more about: aamir khan arjun rampal
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 22:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue