Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Dances With Her Boyfriend; Gets Negative Comments On Her Video

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dances with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan shares a beautiful video of herself on her Instagram page, wherein she can be seen shaking a leg with her boyfriend, Mishaal Kirpalani, looking all happy. While the video is every bit adorable, many netizens targeted Ira Khan with mean comments and slammed her video saying that it's 'inappropriate'.

Many also went on to say that she's shaming Aamir Khan's name by uploading such videos and we're quite appalled to come across such negative comments. However, many netizens defended Ira and called her and Mishaal, an adorable couple.

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

Recently, Ira confirmed her relationship with Mishaal on Instagram. Mishaal describes himself as an artist, producer and composer on his Instagram page. He has also released a single 'Mish - Pills' on YouTube.

Not so long ago, while gracing Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Aamir had revealed that Ira is quite keen to enter film industry.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindustan and will be next seen in Lal Singh Chadda. The film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.