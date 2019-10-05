Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Chills On Her Terrace, Enjoys The Breeze

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has been captivating social media off-late with her stunning Instagram pictures. Most recently, Ira shared a picture of herself chilling under the sun, enjoying the view from her terrace. As seen from her Instagram, the young director loves chilling and spending time with her friends in simple, basic ways, that not many star kids are seen doing.

Ira shared the cute picture of herself sun-bathing, wearing a stripped tank top with a pair of ripped denim shorts, and white sneakers. She wrote as caption, "I love my terrace. The cement is warm, there's always a breeze and the view takes me by surprise every time. Happy Weekend!" (sic).

Ira will soon make her directorial debut, not in Bollywood, but in a theatre production! Titled Medea, the play will be staged across different cities in the country, and it also features cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Ira said in a video, "I'm super-excited about it because I have been working on it for months but I haven't really been able to tell anybody about it yet. Now I can scream it to everybody. I have a producer, a sponsor, a cast. Everything is ready and is actually falling into place."

Check it out -

MOST READ: Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji & Others Grace A Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai: Pictures!