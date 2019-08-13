Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Looks Magical In These New Pictures From Her BOLD Photoshoot!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is yet to set foot in the film industry. But the star kid already enjoys a massive fan following; all thanks to her popularity on social media. Unlike her superstar father who is quite discreet when it comes to his personal life, Ira wears her heart on the sleeve. From sharing lovey-dovey pictures with her beau to dropping stunning pictures, she is grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons.

Recently, Ira took the internet by storm when she posted a picture from her new photoshoot. Now, she has dropped some more clicks. Check them out here.

Ira Shared A Series Of New Pictures & Captioned Them 'Who Are You' The young lady is gorgeous in a little black leather number and red curls. Fashion Is My Tool Of Exploration, Says Ira Explaining the theme of the photoshoot, Ira shared, "I've never had an answer to that question ('Who are you?') but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it's just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea." (sic) Getting Goofy Ira's quirky pose definitely grabs your attention in this picture. Black Magic The dark theme adds more layers of drama in this click from the photoshoot.

Which of these clicks stunned you the most? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

