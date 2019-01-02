 »   »   »  Snapped! Aamir Khan Enjoys Spa Day, Ananya Pandey Goes Out For Movie

Aamir Unwinds At Spa

After intense partying on New Year's eve, most of us need a day to relax. Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist was spotted indulging himself to a spa day on Jan 1st. Aamir was sporting a casual look in a white t-shirt, black pants and kolhapuri chappals.

Aamir Khan Is All Geared Up For 2019

Aamir Khan has had a rather difficult year in 2018. His much talked about movie, 'Thugs of Hindostan' failed to impress audiences and critics and did poorly at the box office too. Aamir is known to put his heart into his works and so, Thugs' failure must have been really disappointing for him. As a New Year resolution, Aamir wrote that he will put into practice what he learnt from his mistakes in 2018, and make his best film yet.

Ananya Pandey's Day At The Movies

Chunky Pandey's daughter, Ananya Pandey is an internet sensation even before she has made her Bollywood debut. Ananya was spotted at the movies in a casual-cute look. She was wearing a white sweatshirt with denim shorts and sneakers. Ananya was going to debut on the big screen in Karan Jhar's Student Of The Year 2, but due to some developments, she will first be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where she has a special role.

Dia Mirza Snapped Outside Book Store

Dia Mirza was snapped outside a book store today. She looked pretty in a green top, denims and gladiator sandals. Dia was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The movie was based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Dia played the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife, Manyata Dutt.