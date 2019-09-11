Aamir Khan FACES WRATH Of Tanushree Dutta For Working With ‘Me Too Accused’ Director Subhash Kapoor!

Tanushree Writes..

Deccan Chronicle quotes Tanushree as saying, "I read through the whole paragraph that Aamir Khan wrote, justifying why he was associating himself with Subhash Kapoor. I want to ask one question... How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a girl becomes a victim of harassment, and is ostracised from the industry?"

Tanushree Further Added..

"There seems to be so much compassion for the #Metoo accused floating around but none for the alleged victims. Having sailed in the same boat myself, I know that nobody bothered to even ask me how I was doing when being an actor, my primary livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Please harassment episode."

‘No Compassion For Me, Aamir?’ Asks Tanushree

"I was a talented screen actor. But nobody wrote letters, requesting bigwigs to work with me and help me resurrect my career and help me heal from the trauma, insult and humiliation that I endured. No compassion for me, Aamir?"

Meanwhile, An Insider From The Industry Feels Aamir’s Decision To Work With Subhash Kapoor Could Be A Hogwash

An insider from the film industry tells DC, "Aamir will release Lal Singh Chadha during next Christmas. How will he have the time to do that film if he has eyes already on the Mahabharata as well as on the Osho biopic?"

Aamir Might Take Another U-turn?

"Subhash has a few projects ready, including a Mayawati biopic and is not finding a studio because of the Aamir issue. Now, with Aamir's announcement, it will be easy for Subhash's career to move ahead. By the time they reach the bridge to cross it, there could be yet another U-turn," concludes the insider.