Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Others Vote In Maharashtra Elections

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was spotted in a casual avatar as he stepped out to vote today. He was accompanied by wife, Kiran Rao.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was a vision in white as she cast her vote today.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who's currently basking in the mega success of his monstrous hit War, was also seen doing his democratic duty.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra was all smiles for the camera as he cast his vote today.

The Tendulkars

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and son Arjun stepped out to vote today.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit engaged in friendly banter with the media post voting.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta, as usual, was seen in a chirpy mode post voting.

Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi & Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh

Couples Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi and Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh were also seen doing their democratic duty.

Bachchan Parivaar

The Bachchan Parivaar was also in attendance with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan stepping out to vote. Amitabh Bachchan, however, was conspicuous by his absence.

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stepped out in style to vote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her little munchkin Taimur as she stepped out to vote.

Karan Grover

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan Grover posted a goofy picture post voting.

Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu's beau Karan Singh Grover looked his usual best post voting.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra was spotted along with his family at the voting booth.

Vishal Singh

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh was yet another person who bowled us over with his cool selfie, showcasing his inked finger.