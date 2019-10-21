    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Others Vote In Maharashtra Elections

      By
      |

      The state of Maharashtra goes for polls today. Bollywood and television celebrities including Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, Karanvir Bohra and others cast their votes. Take a look at the pictures below.

      Aamir Khan

      Aamir Khan

      Aamir Khan was spotted in a casual avatar as he stepped out to vote today. He was accompanied by wife, Kiran Rao.

      Deepika Padukone

      Deepika Padukone

      Deepika Padukone was a vision in white as she cast her vote today.

      Hrithik Roshan

      Hrithik Roshan

      Hrithik Roshan, who's currently basking in the mega success of his monstrous hit War, was also seen doing his democratic duty.

      Dharmendra

      Dharmendra

      Dharmendra was all smiles for the camera as he cast his vote today.

      The Tendulkars

      The Tendulkars

      Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and son Arjun stepped out to vote today.

      Madhuri Dixit

      Madhuri Dixit

      Madhuri Dixit engaged in friendly banter with the media post voting.

      Preity Zinta

      Preity Zinta

      Preity Zinta, as usual, was seen in a chirpy mode post voting.

      Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi & Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh

      Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi & Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh

      Couples Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi and Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh were also seen doing their democratic duty.

      Bachchan Parivaar

      Bachchan Parivaar

      The Bachchan Parivaar was also in attendance with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan stepping out to vote. Amitabh Bachchan, however, was conspicuous by his absence.

      Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

      Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

      Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stepped out in style to vote.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan

      Kareena Kapoor Khan

      Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her little munchkin Taimur as she stepped out to vote.

      Karan Grover

      Karan Grover

      Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan Grover posted a goofy picture post voting.

      Karan Singh Grover

      Karan Singh Grover

      Bipasha Basu's beau Karan Singh Grover looked his usual best post voting.

      Karanvir Bohra

      Karanvir Bohra

      Karanvir Bohra was spotted along with his family at the voting booth.

      Vishal Singh

      Vishal Singh

      Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh was yet another person who bowled us over with his cool selfie, showcasing his inked finger.

