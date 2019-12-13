    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aamir Khan Is Thrilled With The Music Of Laal Singh Chaddha!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Fans were moved by the soothing background score when the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha was out. It definitely gave us a hint into how grand the music of the film will be.

      According to sources close to the film, the music team, i.e. composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have been extensively working on Laal Singh Chaddha. Not only that, Aamir Khan himself has sampled the score and the superstar is absolutely moved and thrilled by the same.

      aamir-khan-is-thrilled-with-the-music-of-laal-singh-chaddha

      Khan is all excited to make his friends listen to the track of Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, a picture of Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha avatar took social media by storm.

      Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit theatres for Christmas 2020.

      ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Is Unrecognisable In His New Look From The Sets Of Laal Singh Chaddha

      Read more about: aamir khan laal singh chaddha
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue