Aamir Khan Is Unrecognisable In His New Look From The Sets Of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is creating all the right buzz on social media. From the official looks released by the makers to the leaked pictures from the set, the movie surely is increasing the excitement amongst fans and cine-goers

And now, a set of new images have surfaced on the internet in which Aamir Khan is completely unrecognizable. The pictures are from Jaisalmer where the current shooting schedule of the movie is underway. The actor is here seen in a cap with his hair and beard left loose. Aamir is seen sporting a travel-worn, unkempt appearance in a grey coloured dress.

Aamir in his new avatar has generated shock and awe amongst netizens. Most folks have reiterated the fact that the superstar is a perfectionist when it comes to his work. While others have predicted that the movie is going to shatter all the previous box office records.

This comes closely after Aamir shared his first look from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as a turban clad Sikh gentleman. He had captioned the picture with the following words, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Advait Chandan and is the official remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir Khan as the female protagonist. Aamir reportedly will be seen aging on-screen and sporting four different looks in the film. The entire team was recently stationed in Chandigarh for a 20-day long shooting schedule.

Aamir Khan was last seen on screen in 2018’s debacle 'Thugs of Hindostan'. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Dharma Production’s Good Newwz. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to hit the silver screens on Christmas 2020.