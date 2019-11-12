Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Party With Team Laal Singh Chaddha; Pictures Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aamir Khan enjoy party with Laal Singh Chaddha team; Check out | FilmiBeat

In order to celebrate the beginning of Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot, the film's team members including Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got together on Monday night. Photos of the celebration surfaced online and soon took the internet by storm.

In the pictures, filmmaker Kiran Rao, actors Aamir Khan and Kareena along with other team members can be seen crowded around a table. In another picture, Aamir and Kareena can be seen posing for a photo along with two other crew members. Take a look at the pictures here:

During the last weekend, stills from the film got leaked and gave us a sneak-peek into the two main characters. While Kareena was seen clad in a pink salwar-kameez, Aamir was seen sporting a Sikh turban, a pair of formal shirt and trousers.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood super-hit film, Forrest Gump. Aamir announced the project on his birthday in March, this year. The '3 Idiots' actor had previously opened up in an interview about his role in the film and had said, "This character is very lovable. He's so innocent... he has got this different way of looking at things. He's someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it's a different game. As a written character, it's such that you'd fall in love with him straightaway."

Laal Singh Chaddha will narrate the growth of India in the past few years through the journey of Aamir's character. This will be the third time Kareena and Aamir are seen together after Talaash and 3 Idiots.

Directed by Advait Chauhan, the movie is slated to be a Christmas release for next year. Aamir and Advait had earlier worked on Secret Superstar, which was a super hit at the box office. The film is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together.

Last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which tanked at the box office, Aamir has reportedly lost about 20 kg for the younger version of his character in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Pics courtesy: Manav Manglani