    Aamir Khan On Lal Singh Chaddha: I Have No Problem Doing Remakes

    Aamir Khan, who is known for being dedicated to his work, revealed in an interview that he has no problem in doing remakes. He stated that the only thing he looks at is the script.

    "I say yes to a script whenever it excites me. I have done remakes in the past too. It Happened One Night was remade into Dil Hai KI Maanta Nahi and Tamil film Ghajini was remade as Ghajini in Hindi. However, most of the time I work on original scripts," Aamir told Hindustan Times.

    In the interview, the Thugs Of Hindostan actor stated that he was seeing locations for Lal Singh Chaddha along with his crew in Delhi, Punjab, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Rajasthan and that he would be travelling for two to three days in each city.

    About Lal Singh Chaddha, he stated that there might be risks involved as the audience can easily relate to characters like Lal Singh. He said, "This character is very lovable. He's so innocent... he has got this different way of looking at things. He's someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly, then it's a different game. As a written character, it's such that you'd fall in love with him straight away."

    The Mogul actor stated that he has been learning to speak Punjabi as his character in Lal Singh Chaddha is a Sardarji. On collaborating with Kareena Kapoor after 3 Idiots, he said that he was most excited. "She's a wonderful actress, really beautiful and I always enjoy working with her," he stated.

    The film is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. Lal Singh Chaddha, is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Advait Chandan is directing the film while it will be written by Atul Kulkarni.

