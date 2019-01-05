 »   »   »  Aamir Khan On Producers Avoiding A Clashing With Thackeray: Balasaheb Is Maharashtra's Biggest Star

There's No Biggest Star Than Balasaheb In Maharashtra

At a press conference of an event, Aamir reacted to the shuffling of dates and said, "Every producer wants his/her film to release on a good (suitable) date. Each producer also wants (date of release of) his/her film to not clash with any other big film. I think, there is no bigger star than Balasahab in Maharashtra."

No Producer Would Want To Clash With Thackeray

Aamir further added, "So, no one would want to clash with that (release of the film' Thackeray'). So, it is a normal thing. I don't think there is any surprise."

Emraan's Cheat India Preponed To Avoid A Clash With Thackeray

Producer Bhushan Kumar made the announcement at a press conference and said, "There was no pressure. We have not shifted the release date due to any pressure or out of any ego. We did it because it made business sense and out of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray."

'We Should Not Keep Ego'

Kumar added, "From producer's point of view, I feel we should not keep any ego. We had shifted 'Hindi Medium' and we had preponed 'Aashiqui 2' by two weeks. We did it because we wanted to give justice to our film. We did not want to fight.

We are confident about our upcoming film. It is a content-driven film. To give the film its due it needed a clear week."