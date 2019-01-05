English
 Aamir Khan On Producers Avoiding A Clashing With Thackeray: Balasaheb Is Maharashtra's Biggest Star

Aamir Khan On Producers Avoiding A Clashing With Thackeray: Balasaheb Is Maharashtra's Biggest Star

By
    Aamir Khan opens up on Thackeray movie Box Office clash; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Ever since the trailer of Thackeray released online, the film has become a talking point for various reasons. The film is slated to release on 25th January, 2019. Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India was supposed to hit the big screens on the same day. But now, the makers of the film have preponed the film's release date to 18th January, 2019 to avoid a clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray.

    Recently when Aamir Khan was asked about producers shifting their film's release date to avoid a box-office clash with Thackeray biopic, here's what he had to say-

    There's No Biggest Star Than Balasaheb In Maharashtra

    At a press conference of an event, Aamir reacted to the shuffling of dates and said, "Every producer wants his/her film to release on a good (suitable) date. Each producer also wants (date of release of) his/her film to not clash with any other big film. I think, there is no bigger star than Balasahab in Maharashtra."

    No Producer Would Want To Clash With Thackeray

    Aamir further added, "So, no one would want to clash with that (release of the film' Thackeray'). So, it is a normal thing. I don't think there is any surprise."

    Emraan's Cheat India Preponed To Avoid A Clash With Thackeray

    Producer Bhushan Kumar made the announcement at a press conference and said, "There was no pressure. We have not shifted the release date due to any pressure or out of any ego. We did it because it made business sense and out of respect for Balasaheb Thackeray."

    'We Should Not Keep Ego'

    Kumar added, "From producer's point of view, I feel we should not keep any ego. We had shifted 'Hindi Medium' and we had preponed 'Aashiqui 2' by two weeks. We did it because we wanted to give justice to our film. We did not want to fight.

    We are confident about our upcoming film. It is a content-driven film. To give the film its due it needed a clear week."

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    X
