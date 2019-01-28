Aamir Khan Opens Up About Thugs Failure: The Audience Got A Chance To Take Out Their Frustration!

Aamir Doesn't Feel The Need To 'Forgive' Victor For The Flop-Show

The actor said, "I don't need to forgive Victor. Every director that I've worked with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film but sometimes it doesn't happen."

'I Don't Mind Failing With My Director'

"Filmmaking is difficult. I'm a team player. If my director has gone wrong, I've gone wrong with him. I don't mind failing with my director on his or her instincts.

I don't have a problem. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have too. We will learn from our mistakes," the actor said.

Aamir Says The Audience Came To Watch The Film On His Name

"The audience came to watch the film on my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience, I feel Personally and fully responsible."

The Audience Can Be Harsh In Their Criticism'

"I have met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don't judge these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that's their right."

People Got A Chance To Take Out Their Frustration With Thugs, Says Aamir

"If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it. Also, I didn't give a flop film for a long time! So, the audience got a chance to take out their frustration, which is good too."

'It's Been Years Since I Have Had A Failure'

He further added, "It's been years since I have had a failure. The best thing to do to from a failure is to do a good film, which I plan to do."