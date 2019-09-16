Aamir Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note To The Sky Is Pink Team; Says He Cannot Wait To Watch The Movie!

Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink is a much awaited film this year. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, and is based on the real-life story of a teenage girl in Delhi, who dies of a terminal illness, and how it affects her family. Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan took to his social media to express how he can't wait to see the movie after watching its trailer, and wrote a sweet message for The Sky Is Pink team.

Aamir took to Twitter to wish the team the best, and wrote, "I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film! Love. a." (sic). This is producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's first independent film production.

Love.

a.https://t.co/6cA4ZU755P — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 16, 2019

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, and received a standing ovation. The first reviews, after its TIFF premiere, praise the filmmakers and the cast for a brilliant production. It is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11.

The story is inspired by the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who dies of pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 18. Aisha's parents, Aditi and Niren Chaudhary also attended the TIFF premiere, along with the film's cast.

Director Shonali Bose had revealed that she was drawn to the story after losing her own son, which resulted in the separation of her and her then husband. She was fascinated by how Aisha's parents had together endured the turmoil of losing their daughter, while most couples do not survive such a thing.

