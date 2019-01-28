Aamir Khan Reacts To Reports About Shahrukh Khan Allegedly Quitting Saare Jahaan Se Accha!
Lately, the biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' has been grabbing headlines. Buzz is that Shahrukh Khan who was supposed to do the film, has backed out of it as he wasn't sure of taking up something on the similar lines post the poor performance of his last release, 'Zero'. There were even rumours about him choosing Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 over this film.
Recently in a media interaction, Aamir Khan reacted to these reports allegedly suggesting about Shahrukh backing out of the film.
Aamir Is Clueless About These Reports
When the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor was quizzed about SRK allegedly quitting Saare Jahaan Se Accha, the actor asked back, "Isn't Shahrukh Khan doing that film?"
Let's Wait For The Official Announcement, Says Aamir
He further added, "Those are only reports, let's wait until he does not make an announcement about it."
Too Much Confusion
Initially, when reports about SRK quitting the biopic broke, the writer of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Anjum Rajabali termed it as fake news.
Later, the producer of the film, Ronnie Srewvala took to his Twitter page and posted something cryptic which hinted about SRK backing out of the film.
He tweeted, "Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT."
It Was Aamir Who Had Suggested SRK's Name For This Biopic
In an interview, Aamir had revealed, "It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah (Shah Rukh). I said, 'Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be right for you, if you like it'. I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it."
Shahrukh Khan's Loss Is Vicky Kaushal's Gain?
Post Shahrukh Khan's alleged exit from Saare Jahaan Se Accha, rumours are rife that producer Ronnie Screwvala is planning to rope in Vicky Kaushal whose latest release, Uri: The Surgical Strike' is performing exceptionally well at the box office.
ALSO READ: Umang 2019: Katrina Kaif Came Late Deliberately? Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor CAUGHT DANCING With SRK