Aamir Khan Reacts To Reports About Shahrukh Khan Allegedly Quitting Saare Jahaan Se Accha!

When the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor was quizzed about SRK allegedly quitting Saare Jahaan Se Accha, the actor asked back, "Isn't Shahrukh Khan doing that film?"

He further added, "Those are only reports, let's wait until he does not make an announcement about it."

Initially, when reports about SRK quitting the biopic broke, the writer of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, Anjum Rajabali termed it as fake news.

Later, the producer of the film, Ronnie Srewvala took to his Twitter page and posted something cryptic which hinted about SRK backing out of the film.

He tweeted, "Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT."

In an interview, Aamir had revealed, "It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah (Shah Rukh). I said, 'Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be right for you, if you like it'. I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it."

Post Shahrukh Khan's alleged exit from Saare Jahaan Se Accha, rumours are rife that producer Ronnie Screwvala is planning to rope in Vicky Kaushal whose latest release, Uri: The Surgical Strike' is performing exceptionally well at the box office.