Aamir Khan Recreates 'Aati Kya Khandala' With Bride-to-be-Shloka At Akash Ambani's Sangeet!

Before Mukesh Ambani's son Akash exchanges nuptial vows with Shloka Mehta on March 9, a three-day starry bash is being held at St. Mortiz in Switzerland with the whose' who from Bollywood making their presence felt. Right from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, the pre-wedding celebrations are turning out to be a star-studded affair.

While we already gave you a sneak-peek into the international tadka of live performances by Coldplay and The Chainsmokers at Akash-Shloka's sangeet last night, here's one more video doing the rounds on social media where Aamir Khan is seen getting groovy with bride-to-be Shloka.

In yet another video, Aamir is seen revealing how he has seen the bride-to-be Shloka growing up and that's why he's on Mehtas side as the Ambanis and Mehtas play a game of antakshari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serap Ömür Varol (@serapomurvarol) on Feb 26, 2019 at 11:46pm PST

Aamir & Shloka Recreate 'Aati Kya Khandala' Aamir Khan is seen shaking a leg with bride-to-be Shloka Mehta to his iconic 'Aati Kya Khandala' track from Ghulam. Karishma Kapoor With Aadar Jain The cousins pose for a picture and it looks all perfect. Jacqueline Fernandez The Sri Lankan beauty let shimmer and shine rule over the night. Navya Naveli Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli dressed up her glamorous best for the sangeet. Karan Johar The filmmaker is definitely upping the fashion game in this picture.

We also came across a video where Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Mukesh Ambani, Kiran Rao and others are seen getting groovy on 'Gallan Goodiyaan' with Akash and Shloka.

Another video has Akash's parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani performing to 'Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen' and it's such a cute moment.

ALSO READ: Akash Ambani Pre-wedding Bash: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Enjoy The Chainsmokers' Performance!