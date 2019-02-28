Back In The 90s: Aamir Khan Reminisces A Hilarious Incident Related To Shahrukh Khan

Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan have been friends since a long time. In the video, Aamir Khan says that unlike Shahrukh Khan, who loves technology, Aamir's relationship with technology is not so great. Aamir says, "Technology and me are so far remote. I will tell you one joke. Shahrukh Khan and I were in 1996, we were doing a show together in the USA and UK and Shahrukh is very into technology, even at that time, he was up-to-date and all that."

"Woh time par ek naya computer aaya tha 'Toshiba' and he told me ki mein le raha hu and it's a latest computer. He said I think you should also take this computer and I had never used a computer in my life toh I said mujhe kya zaroorat hai computer ki toh he said nahi, tu samaj nahi raha hai, ismein tu office daal, yeh daal who daal...mereko buhut samjhaya usne toh I said jo tu lega apne liye, wahi tu mere liye lele."

He further added, "So, poor chap, he went and bought two computers and laptop. Laptop naya naya aaya tha woh time par. He got his laptop, he got my laptop and I came back to India."

What Aamir narrated next had us in splits. He said, "That laptop I did not open even one day and I am not joking. Uss laptop ko 5 saal ke baad mera ek nayamanager aaya toh usne bola that sir aapka ek laptop mein dekhta hu hamesha pada rehta hai, can I use it and I said please use it and he opened it and woh on hee nahi hua."