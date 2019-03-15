Aamir Khan REVEALS The Reason Why He Turned Down Saajan & 1942: A Love Story!

Aamir Khan Was Offered Anil Kapoor's Role In 1942: A Love Story

Speaking to a section of media, Aamir revealed, "I was offered 1942: A Love Story but I didn't like the script."

He Had Even Advised Vidhu Vinod Chopra Against Making The Film

"I even advised Vidhu Vinod Chopra to not make it either, but then the songs of the film worked," the superstar further revealed.

How Anil Kapoor Came Into The Picture

During the promotions of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Anil had revealed that he initially felt he was too old to do a love story. But when the Chopra brothers made him listen to the songs, 'Kuch Naa Kaho' and 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Anil changed his mind and the rest is history.

Aamir Had Even Turned Down Saajan

Revealing details, Aamir said, "Lawrence D'souza had offered me Saajan. I turned the film down because I felt it wasn't my type of a film."

'Saajan Was Perfect For Salman & Sanju'

He further added, "Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan ended up doing the film which turned out to be super-duper hit. It's good I didn't do it because I might have spoiled the film had I starred in it. Saajan was perfect for Salman and Sanju."

Interestingly, in an interview with Cinestaan, Lawrence had earlier opened up, "My first choice were Salman, Aamir Khan and Madhuri. But Aamir refused maybe because I was a new director or something else; I don't know. Before that, I was a cinematographer. We then spoke with Sanjay and he came on board."

He said, "At that time, he had 2-3 hit action films. So, he was ready to do an emotional role. The character perfectly suited him. I personally feel Aamir wouldn't have fitted this much. As they say, whatever happens, happens for the good."