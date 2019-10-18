'Vikram Vedha' Hindi Remake: Aamir Khan & Saif Ali Khan To Come Together After 19 Years

According to reports, Aamir Khan will star in the Hindi remake of Tamil megahit, Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan once Laal Singh Chaddha wraps up.

It has been almost 19 years since the two actors shared screen space. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) was the last film that saw them both together.

It is also being said that both Aamir and Saif have verbally agreed to come on board for the Vikram Vedha remake and will sign the papers in a few months. While Aamir will essay the character of a gangster, Saif will step into the shoes of a cop.

In the Tamil version, the cop role was played by R Madhavan while Vijay Sethupathi was seen as the gangster. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original version, will direct the remake as well. Neeraj Pandey has penned the screenplay; the movie is said to be co-produced by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

The yet-to-be-named Hindi remake will reportedly be mounted on a bigger scale to reach a wider audience. It was quoted in a web portal, "The film has been scheduled to go on the floors in April next year. Both Aamir, who kicks off Laal Singh Chaddha on 1 November, and Saif, who's Jawaani Jaaneman and Tandav are in the pipeline, are expected to finish their respective commitments by then. Considering the film doesn't require any specific preparation, the makers are planning to complete the shooting in two-three months. The recce for the film is likely to begin in January in Lucknow and Hyderabad."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently working on Lal Singh Chaddha, which is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Written by Atul Kulkarni, Advait Chandan is directing the film.