Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Give A Boost To Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Vs PewDiePie YouTube Battle
The world came to a sudden halt yesterday as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was down and millions of users could not post or see their feed. There was confusion all over the place and all the energy then moved to YouTube instead and it turned out to be a 'subscriber battle' between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Vs PewDiePie.
So PewDiePie has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube and Bhushan Kumar has taken the battle head-on to defeat them and make T-Series number one in terms of subscribers. The battle is still on going and even Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others tweeted a while ago asking their fans to subscribe to T-Series on YouTube and give them a boost and dethrone PewDiePie in the process.
|
Salman Khan Requests His Fans To Subscribe To T-Series
Salman Khan requested his fans to subscribe to T-Series and they're all doing it in large numbers at the moment.
|
Aamir Khan Supports T-Series
Aamir Khan threw his support for T-Series and asked his followers to subscribe to T-Series on YouTube immediately.
|
Nora Fatehi Joins The Bandwagon
Nora Fatehi joined the T-Series Vs PewDiePie battle and threw her support towards Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
|
Who Will Win?
Here's Bhushan Kumar requesting everyone to be a part of the battle and dethrone PewDiePie from being the most subscribed channel on YouTube.
